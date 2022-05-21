For the Nigeria’s economic and industrial revolution to take place, government needes to further create an environment to ease investment drive by the private sector.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this assertion on Friday in Abuja while responding to questions from delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kogi State, who converged at the nation’s capital in continuation of the Vice President’s consultation ahead of the May 29 presidential primary election of the party.

“Government industries are always a failure. We must create the environment for the private sector to practice business and invest,” Prof Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant of the APC, while addressing the concerns of the Kogi delegates on the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company, said government was at the edge of clearing the legal hurdles inhibiting the recommencement of operation of the national critical facility.

Noting that Kogi is a natural major economic zone, the Vice President insisted that running business was not the concern of the government, he pledged that Nigeria under him if elected as president, will broaden the environment for the private sector involvement to stimulate the economy.

In addition, the VP said he will embrace technology, which he described as Nigeria’s economic saviour to create jobs, noting that through it, a lot of opportunities will be created as witnessed in countries around the world.

Prof. Osinbajo further emphasised on the stability of the foreign exchange market as guarantee to attract foreign investment, saying “we must get the exchange rate right.”

He further noted that the dredging of the River Niger has become a priority which must be done by giving concession to the private sector to handle it rather than through the direct government budget.

On what he will do on education if elected, Prof Osinbajo promised to reinvest the educational sector by adopting impactful education with emphasis on critical thinking.

“We must prepare the Nigerian children for relevant education to create industries bigger than nations through critical thinking,” he noted.

As part of measures to resolve the incessant face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government, the frontline APC aspirant advocated a roundtable where both parties will renegotiate the existing agreement to reflect the prevailing economic realities in national interest.

“ASUU strike has become worse since 2019 because a government made a deal to provide the Union with N1.3 trillion which is mostly impossible today. We have to come together to agree with ASUU and renegotiate, especially given the current economic realities.

“Every year, the federal universities expand. We must therefore improve the capacity to educate Nigerians without being the one paying. More of our citizens can access education through online learning to cope with the fast-growing population; that is where everyone can be trained from the virtual global faculties to expand the scope of our education,” the Vice President said.

As president, the VP assured women that the 35 per cent Affirmative Action would become a reality in elective and appointive positions; asserting that creating fair opportunities for women was economic wise for any country.

“Only poor countries don’t give the women the same opportunities and education, it is economic wisdom to open up women for inclusion in governance,” he reasoned.

On the leadership challenge confronting Nigeria, the Vice President said there must be a moral basis for leadership, saying no country can survive if ruled by criminals. He, however, said the new standard can be set by introducing technology.

“There is no ethnicity or religion when people are stealing money,” the VP noted.

While admitting that the nation is faced with insecurity as its major challenge, VP Osinbajo identified shortage of personnel, bottlenecks around arms purchase and supply, as well as technological shortfalls among the limitations against fighting insecurity headlong.

“Insecurity is the major challenge confronting Nigeria and there was no time since after the civil war that any government has faced what we have.

“We don’t have enough men for the military and police, this is why government is making serious effort on training and to recruit more personnel. We need more boots on the ground.

“This government has bought a lot of equipment but the Federal Government always experience delays in their delivery, particularly with equipment like the Super Tucanos where you have to keep reassuring the suppliers of the right use even after paying fully them,” he added.

He said technology will be deployed to manage the security challenge especially the use of drones and other available tools.

He said a nation as big as Nigeria cannot afford to rely on purchasing its military needs externally, as such, the Vice President said his government will expand production of arms locally and support local manufacturers to meet the nation’s military requirements.

“DICON is already doing this alongside local industries like Innoson Motors that are already manufacturing armoured vehicles, bullets and more.”

With Friday’s consultation with the Kogi delegates, the VP has covered no fewer than 25 states to canvas for delegates’ votes as preferred choice to fly the APC flag during the 2023 presidential election.