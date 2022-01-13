The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of all the support groups campaigning for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid, has begun moves to rally delegates against influence of ‘moneybags’ at the forthcoming presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was the outcome of a meeting of some former, serving and prospective candidates for councillorship, chairmanship, state and federal legislative positions, along with few former and serving state commissioners met at TPP’s head office in Abuja on Wednesday.

The head of TPP’s situation room, Jeffry Omoh, said the meeting was to map out plans on actualise effective grassroots impact by selling the good qualities of Vice President Osinbajo as being of greater significance than offer of monetary gifts.

Speaking at the meeting, which is the first interactive session of the pro-Osinbajo groups from the six geo-political zones in the country, Omoh said TTP’s strategy would accentuate “mobilisation of delegates’ patriotism, not mobilization of Naira” also urged attendees to “go home, study their environment more, improve their interactions with people and return with suggestions and ideas that TPP and its constituent teams can work with.

“We thank all members of the approximately 500 support groups who are already identifying with us, with firm commitment towards mobilising Nigeria towards achieving an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023,” he noted.

Also, Niger State commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Dr Mustapha M. Jibril, said the loyalty demonstrated to President Muhammadu Buhari by Osinbajo, coupled with discipline, focus and other good qualities of the vice president were enough to attract attendees from various parts of the federation together to pursue a common cause.

At the meeting, Ibrahim Mohammed said his family members with Kano origin had lived in Ibadan, Oyo State over the past 150 years.

As such, he said the “2023 elections will not really be about zoning but the prospects of unity, sustainable progress and development across all parts of the federation.

“Our efforts here and the motivation for supporting Osinbajo is not about whether political power goes north or south; it is about consolidating on what has been achieved in the past towards throttling into a better future for all under a trustworthy and very capable leadership that would not need to offer huge bribes to party delegates before its emergence,” he stated.

On her part, Precious Elekia, who led the Cross River State coalition for Osinbajo 2003 group said, “It is time to vote for Nigeria and not a time to vote for Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba,” adding that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a viable and sellable candidate that appeals to all dimensions of national interest.

Unanimously, representatives of the various pro-Osinbajo support groups recommended the implementation of mobilization efforts across various wards in 774 local government councils, focusing on reaching prospective delegates to APC national convention and creation of state coordination teams across the federation.