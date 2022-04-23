Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II at his Alalere residence to seek the traditional ruler’s blessings to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 when the tenure of current administration expires.

The Vice-President had earlier told Kabiyesi and his Council members that he came to pay homage to the Olubadan and sought his blessings on his desire to take over from PMB come 2023 after they might have completed the current tenure.

Osinbajo said his decision to contest the presidency was made in realization of the need to put into use the country the almost seven and a half years of tutelage he had under the President.

He said, “During those years, Mr. President truly gave me every opportunity to know all what the government was doing, including very sensitive issues and I felt it would be the right thing to do to deploy all those experiences under President Muhammadu Buhari to the service of the country.

“Nigeria needs all who are willing to serve to attain her potential. I have come to Ibadan to confer with the party delegates on my intention to run for the Presidency which I formally declared for on the 11th April this year.’’

In his response, Oba Balogun offered his prayer for the Law Professor who told the monarch that the visit was in continuation of his visitation to states ahead of the primary election of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) holding next month.

Flanked by his members of Olubadan-in-Council, his Olori, Olufunmilayo and Sen. Kola Balogun, the monarch’s brother, Oba Balogun said “As we watch ourselves, God watches us as well and in most cases, what we think of ourselves are the same with what God thinks of us.

“We are proud of you and share your aspirations. I don’t want to be tempted to talk politics and I can spend hours praying for you, but just let me hand you over to the almighty Allah to take total control and be with you and your entourage”, Oba Balogun added.

Both Balogun of Ibadanland and the Osi-Balogun, High Chiefs Owolabi Olakulehin and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe respectively, who also spoke at the brief occasion acknowledged the love of the Vice-President for Ibadan and prayed for his success at the primary election.