By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Former National Chairman of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has been elected as part of the 7-man panel to bring peace to the six states that make up the South South region.

This was a fallout of the meeting held by political leaders from the region geared towards having an opened discussions on how to take over all the states in the region ahead 2023 general elections.

Issues of internal party democracy and how to unite party leaders in the region took the centre stage at a South South APC Leaders Summit held in Abuja.

Among those who attended the meeting including Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; former governorship candidate of the party in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; Senator Eta Enang were also at the meeting.

LEADERSHIP however observed the conspicuous absence of the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, both leaders in the zone.

A communique on Wednesday, signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe said the meeting resolved to reconcile prominent sons and daughters from the region to work together in the interest of the party in the zone come 2023.

According to the communique, a 7-member Peace Panel headed by a former National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie Oyegun has been constituted while Lucky Imasuen is Secretary of the panel.

Other members of the Reconciliation Committee are; Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. Maryam Ali, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Emmanuel Nsan.

The Peace Panel is saddled with the responsibility of resolving the differences among party leaders in the zone and handling other issues affecting the state chapters of the party in the region.

According to the communique, the meeting received two members of House of Representatives from Rivers state, Hon. Chisom Dike and Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi, who defected to the APC.

Party leaders must use the membership revalidation and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.

“The meeting reiterated the resolution of NEC of the party on withdrawal of all pending litigations,” part of the communique reads.