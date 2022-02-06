You have had two to three years to ponder on your last presidential run in 2019, what were the most important lessons learned?

The first lesson is that Nigeria is overripe for a true change in leadership, from the mindset perspective. The longer that change is delayed, by design or by default, the greater the potential of insecurity devouring the country as a whole. Secondly, the revolution that the status quo, and perhaps the government of the day, is concerned about; is already here. It is not the revolution of placards, rather it is more in the guise of banditry, kidnapping, and lawlessness across all regions in Nigeria.

The current leadership both at the state and federal levels has not been able to overcome the challenges presented by Nigeria of today. The insecurity may appear higher in the north, however, it is also bad in the south where the economic conditions have left many with no options, but to engage in a life of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, have you decided on whether to run or not, and if so what is the party vehicle?

Well, my “Presidential Exploratory Committee (PEC)”, has been brainstorming in the past few months, and traversing across various regions of Nigeria. The final decision will be announced by me by the end of January 2022. As per Party vehicle, we have decided that it will be definitely one of the big two Parties: The APC or the PDP. One of those Party’s will produce the next president, and therefore, my next political foray will include a formidable primary campaign in one of those two Party’s primaries.

What are your views, on some of the other names that are being thrown up as presidential candidates in the polity?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the names, especially the ones that previously served as governors, and who were so corrupt as Governors, that they effectively destroyed the states they governed; should have no business in public life in Nigeria. And it doesn’t matter whether they are from. The fact is that if you were corrupt, regardless of whether you sidetracked the justice system, or hanging on the thread of a compromised judiciary, Nigerians are not likely to trust such a person with higher office. National equity might be applicable in favour of a candidate from the SE in both the PDP or the APC, but I know that no one would want to hand over their household to a known thief, even if that thief is their family member. Or as another example, would you allow your family member who failed in “flight school”, to fly you in an airplane? The answer is “no”, unless you want to kill yourself. I also believe that a new Nigerian leadership, with no corruption baggage, and no ethnic hate-mongering background; and who also has competence by global standards, has a very good chance to become the next president of Nigeria, this time around. The political parties will be expected to subject their candidates to rigorous internal debates, before a candidate will emerge. The party that does a better, fair, and transparent internal primary, will win the election. A good internal primary will ensure that people who claim they went to school, but have only ghosts as classmates, or destroyed states they previously governed, should not consider running for president.

What do you think of the youth readiness to support new leadership?

Well, I find that Nigerian youth are among the smartest I have met worldwide. These youths are competitive in art, science and business; and can compete with their peers in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and other places in between.

But I also find that many are impatient and reluctant to pay their dues, and therefore require guidance from a more globalized kind of leader, to encourage them via 21st Century public policy. Therefore, in the case of the youth, they’ll be better served by a person who can relate to them, and then lead them by example. If the leader is not disposed to be a thief, people will be compelled not to steal; but if you allow a known thief into high-office, then be prepared to pay the price. Choices have consequences, a wrong choice in leadership will lead to suffering beyond what Nigerians know now. A new Nigeria with “new” leadership is coming, but only if Nigerians are willing to act toward that goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you decide to run, what should Nigerians expect from you?

I am a thorough bred 21st Century political leader. I was trained professionally in Washington DC, where I earned my Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) in Law. Beyond law school, I was privileged to be one of a few Africans/Nigerians who was appointed a Commissioner in the United States, in my case, I served as “Commissioner for Housing & Community Development” helping to overseeing over $1 Billion in budget. Ninety percent of Nigeria’s Governors have never managed a budget that large and complex, under the rigorous eyes of the most sophisticated public policy environment in the world.

What do you think has prepared you to vie for the highest office in the land?

My time in office as commissioner in the United States, is equivalent or more complex than what many officials oversee in Nigeria. Therefore, I’m equipped by training, experience, and expertise for this role. Think about a late-day version of Nnamdi Azikiwe, who also trained and lived in the United States before returning to lead Nigeria’s independence movement. Only that I have also additionally had a chance to be appointed into high office in the US, among other accomplishments.

Do you think the country’s democracy has come of age?

Not completely however, Nigerians don’t have the luxury to wait for the country to come of age fully, because insecurity and hunger may kill everyone if we don’t hasten up and come of age quickly. To come of age democratically is to cast your vote, and watch that vote like your life depends on it literally. If Nigerian people on the other hand decide to let thieves take their votes by force, and just cry, without doing anything else, then they might as well just lock themselves inside and commit suicide out of defeat. Hopefully we can do better than commit mass suicide, by caving in to criminals who seek power, in order to amass private wealth, for them and their immediate families, while the other 200 Million starve to death, or get murdered by other hungry and angry citizens. We should get it right in 2023. That’s why I seek to serve Nigeria.