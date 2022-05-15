The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. D.K Olukoya, has urged Christians across the country to pray very well and be led by God before they begin to cast their votes during 2023 general elections.

Olukoya who made the appeal on Saturday, while fielding questions from journalists at the official dedication of the church’s new international headquarters annex, known as the “PRAYER, PRAISE AND POWER Cathedral”, located along Tunde Idiagbon Road, Wuye district, Abuja, said this is so that the nation doesn’t end up in more trouble.

His words, “For 2023 election, i counsel Christians to pray very well and be led by God before they begin to cast their votes so that we don’t end up in more trouble”.

On how the new church will impact the lives of residents, the General Overseer expressed optimism that the new church will change the topography of the place, and will make the society a better place.

“Spiritually it will change the topography of this place, people will get delivered and healed and we will make the society a better place. The basis of all faith is love, when that love is not there, it’s a serious problem indeed. We should have love towards each other and be sensitive to other peoples feelings,” he added

In his brief remarks, Senior Regional Overseer of the headquarters Annex, Pastor Olumide Oni, said everything being witnessed is all God’s grace.

He thanked the General Overseer and all those who took part in bringing the project to fruition.

On his part, the Project manager, Pastor Gbenga Olumilua narrated how the senior regional overseer foresaw the building of the church back in 2019.

While noting that they faced challenges since commencement of work, he thanked God for his intervention.