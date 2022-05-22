The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will begin the process of electing its candidates for the 2023 general as scheduled today with conduct of State Houses of Assembly and House of Representatives Primaries.

The party will also hold the primary election to Senatorial candidates on Monday, May 23, 2022 while the governorship comes up on Wednesday 26, culminating in the presidential primary on May 28-29.

This was the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, late yesterday which also maintained that only the three ad-hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the local government area congresses would be qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming primaries and national convention of the party.

The NWC further stated that they took the position in compliance with Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

By implication, governors, national party leaders and other statutory delegates who were not elected as three ad-hoc delegates won’t be eligible to vote, a situation which had radically reduced the number party delegates ahead of the primaries.

As recognised by the party constitution, statutory delegates are made up of former and present presidents and vice presidents, governors, deputy governors, members of National Assembly who are members of the party.

Recall that the National Assembly had inserted S.84(8) of the Act, 2022, the effect of which is that only delegates elected by the political parties can vote to elect candidates in the event that a political party adopts indirect form of primary election.

However, in the last one week, the National Assembly has been moving for the President to assent to the amendment of S.84(8) of the Act, after it fast tracked the amendment process through first, second and third reading of the amendment.

Although the deadline for the president’s assent to the amendment is today, there was not indication that the president, who arrived the country yesterday evening from the foreign trip, had signed it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had repeatedly refused demands by political parties to shift the electoral timetable which it set for political parties, chief of which is the expiration of all primaries by June 3, saying it will largely affect the 2023 election, a call that is supported by the Civil Society Organisations, who say the parties were given ample time to sort their primaries out.

Mindful of the controversy, the PDP NWC had met yesterday to review their position on the procedure for the primaries ahead of an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari might assent to an amendment by the National Assembly to the Electoral Act to allow statutory delegates votes.

However, the national organising secretary Hon. Umar M. Bature, in a statement said “This is to inform Aspirants to various elective positions in the 2023 general election, Delegates and teeming members of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that our Primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections will commence as officially scheduled on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Houses of Assembly Primaries to elect our State House of Assembly candidates will hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022, the House of Representatives Primaries to elect our House of Representatives candidates will also hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 while the Senatorial Primary to elect our Senatorial candidates will hold on Monday, May 23, 2022.