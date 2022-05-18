A presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that if he emerges as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming primaries there will be no contest between him and whoever emerges as a presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Tinubu who is also the national leader of the APC insisted that he would not retire from politics until he becomes the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu who said this during his visit to Benue State to formally inform the delegates and stakeholders on his ambition to contest for the president of the country said he had all it would take to change the fortunes of Benue State and Nigeria at large if elected president.

“I see no reason why Benue as the food basket of the country will still be engaging in crude way of farming without processing plants, research institutes for improved and mechanized agriculture and my becoming the president in 2023 will rekindle the hope of Nigerians and bring back the lost glory of Benue farmers,” Tinubu added.

“When elected I will bring the experience of my leadership as the governor of Lagos State to bear. And I want to guarantee you that I will run a transparent, open and inclusive government that will impact on all citizens.

“I want to tell you that Nigeria is rich. What we need is to redirect our resources and channel them in the right direction” Tinubu said.

Earlier, former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shatima, and Hon. Kashim Imam, in their address described Tinubu as a unifying force that had held the APC together.

The duo described Tinubu as a leader who sacrificed so much in ensuring the success of the APC and democracy at large urging all delegates in Benue State to choose him as the candidate of the party in the coming congress.