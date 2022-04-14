Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will close the sale of nomination forms today after generating over N650million from the 17 presidential aspirants who bought forms ahead of its presidential primary election billed to hold on May 28, 2022.

This is even as national chairman of the main opposition party in Nigeria, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, declared yesterday that the party has no preferred presidential candidate ahead.

So far, 17 male aspirants have picked their forms, while the only female aspirant only paid for the expression of interest form.

The party had fixed the N5 million for the purchase of expression of interest and N35 million for nomination forms.

PDP had further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general election.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms had been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022 while the last day for the submission of all forms had been extended to April 17, 2022.

He further said, “Under the adjusted timetable, the following dates have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions: “State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022; National Assembly: April 20, 2022; Governorship: April 21, 2022; Presidential: April 25, 2022.

“Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows; State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022; National Assembly: April 22, 2022; Governorship: April 26, 2022 Presidential: April 27, 2022.”

Meanwhile, national chairman of the PDP, Dr Ayu, yesterday said that the party has no preferred presidential candidate ahead of the May 28 primary election.

He however declared that any of the party’s 17 presidential candidates will do 1,000 times better than the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Ayu who stated this while receiving a presidential aspirant and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said Nigerians will vote for PDP massively in 2023.

He however assured that the party leadership will ensure level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the party’s primaries, adding that the party has no preferred candidate.

The presidential aspirants of the PDP so far are governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; media mogul, Dele Momodu; governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; a Pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, and former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose.

Others are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Oliver Tareila Diana.

Noting that the aspirants have the capacity to perform more than the APC administration, Ayu said, “Any of our 17 aspirants will do 1000 times better than what APC has subjected Nigerians to in the last few years.

“We are happy Nigerians will vote for PDP massively. We are very close to the end point of rescuing this county and it is my prayer that by next year we will be at eagle square taking over power to redeem this country.

“If it is you we know that you are eminently qualified. We don’t have a preferred candidate. If we have our way we would do term sharing for all the aspirants because you are all eminently qualified.”

He added that the party will not dwell on its past achievements but would tell Nigerians what they intend to do when they take over office.

Ayu continued: “We don’t want to dwell on our past that of what we did. We want to tell Nigerians that we know what you are going through we know your problems. And PDP will move to tackle those problems. We don’t want to talk about what we did in 16 years.”

Expressing confidence that the PDP will win the presidency in 2023, he said, “We shall be impartial no manipulations and no shortcuts whenever wins will know he won genuine and he who loses will know that he lost fairly.

“We will do everything possible to provide level playing field right from ward to national levels. We will be transparent. Nobody said anything about foul play in the last convention and we want to surpass it.”