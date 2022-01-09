The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it had not zoned its presidential ticket to any particular part of the country.

The party while reacting to recent comments and insinuations on the subject said it was completely misleading to say that the party had zoned its presidential ticket, adding that the comment did not in any way represent its position.

A former governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, had on Friday said the party had agreed to rezone its presidential ticket to the North.

Aliyu while receiving a group, Atiku Support Organization (ASO), in Niger State noted that despite the earlier position of the party that any candidate could contest the election, it had agreed to rezone the presidency to the North like it did in 2019.

But reacting yesterday, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said; “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.”

The PDP urged Nigerians, its members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims.

It also cautioned those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

“The PDP thanks Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in our party as their sure platform to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule and urges them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead,” the statement added.