The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.

Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022 while the last day for the submission of all Forms has been extended to April 17, 2022, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, stated.

He further added that under the adjusted timetable, the following dates have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions;

“State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022, National Assembly: April 20, 2022 Governorship: April 21, 2022

Presidential: April 25, 2022

“Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows; State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022, National Assembly: April 22, 2022; Governorship: April 26, 2022; Presidential: April 27, 2022.”

He noted that all duly completed State Assembly forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party.