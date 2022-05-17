The People Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed new dates for primaries to select governorship, federal and state legislative candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party yesterday in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) jointly signed by the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and the national secretary, Sen Samuel Anyanwu.

The new dates are as follows: House of Assembly – Saturday 21st of May; House of Representatives – Sunday 22nd of May; Senate – Monday 23rd of May; governorship – Wednesday, May 25.

But the new dates do not affect the presidential primaries which will be held in Abuja on May 28-29 this year.

The letter added, “In the case of the South Eastern region, due to the sit at home currently been observed on Mondays, the Senate primaries will now hold on Tuesday, 24 2022 in the South East zone.”