A former managing director and chief executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the raging insecurity and economic stagnation.

Hayatu-Deen, stated this when he led his entourage on a courtesy visit to the national headquarters of PDP in Abuja. He met with the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He embarked on series of consultations with party leaders after he recently revalidated his membership of the PDP at his ward in Borno State.

Hayatu-Deen, while addressing party leaders, said he joined active politics in order to enrich the political space with the wealth of experience garnered from the private sector.

Lamenting that Nigeria was in dire straits, he said the PDP was better placed than any other political party to rescue mission required at this time.

He however said PDP needs to develop a robust and effective social and economic blue print to reposition the country in order to reclaim her pride of place within the comity of nations.

According to him, the blueprint will help the party to repair most of the damage that had taken place in the last couple of years.

Hayatu-Deen charged the leadership of the party to remain focused on this philosophy of service to the people in all their actions and consideration of policies and programmes.

“The philosophy of the party from 1999 has been designed to ensure that the country is in sync with world affairs because of the effects of globalisation, privatisation and trade liberalisation. The world has become a global village.

“It is no accident that the PDP governments from 1999 onwards decided consciously to embrace market oriented policies and philosophy.

“I mention these to underscore the fact that as we compete for power in 2023, it is important to clearly understand and take note of all these very important and critical accomplishments of the party,” he said.

In response, Ayu commended Hayatu-Deen for acknowledging the giant strides made by the PDP in the past and expressed confidence that the party will take Nigeria to greater heights heights when it regains the mandate of the people.

He described the PDP.as the only serious party in Nigeria, stressing that the party has been attracting a lot of high calibre personalities like Hayatu-Deen whom he described as a distinguished economist and an accomplished banker.

Ayu pledged that the PDP will continue to welcome every “serious member” especially those who will help to build the party. According to him, the party has great prospects of winning the 2023 general elections, going by victories recorded in the recent Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory.