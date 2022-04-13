The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday, declared that the party has no preferred presidential candidate ahead of the May 28 primary election.

He, however, declared that any of the party’s 17 presidential candidates will do 1,000 times better than the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Ayu, who stated this while receiving a presidential aspirant and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said Nigerians will vote for PDP massively in 2023.

He also assured that the party leadership will ensure a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the party’s primaries, declaring that the party has no preferred candidate.

Ayu said, “Any of our 17 aspirants will do 1000 times better than what APC has subjected Nigerians to in the last few years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “We are happy Nigerians will vote for PDP massively. We are very close to the end point of rescuing this county and it is my prayer that by next year we will be at eagle square taking over power to redeem this country.

“If it is you we know that you are eminently qualified. We don’t have a preferred candidate. If we have our way, we would do term sharing for all the aspirants because you are all eminently qualified.”

He noted that the party will not dwell on its past achievements but would tell Nigerians what they intend to do when they take over office in 2023.

“We don’t want to dwell on our past, that of what we did. We want to tell Nigerians that we know what you are going through, we know your problems. And PDP will move to tackle those problems. We don’t want to talk about what we did in 16 years,” he reiterated.

Expressing confidence that the PDP will win the Presidency in 2023, he said: “We shall be impartial, no manipulations and no shortcuts whoever wins will know he won genuine and he who loses will know that he lost fairly.

“We will do everything possible to provide level playing field right from ward to national level. We will be transparent. Nobody said anything about foul play in the last convention and we want to surpass it.”

Meanwhile, with the deadline for sale of party forms ending this Tuesday, the PDP generated over N650million from the 17 presidential aspirants that have bought nomination and expression of interest forms so far.

So far, 17 male aspirants have picked forms as the stated cost while the only female aspirant, as provided by the party, only paid for the expression of interest form.

Recall that the party had fixed N5million naira for the purchase of expression of interest and N35million for nomination form.