A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that it will be impossible for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defeat the ruling party in 2023, as the party is weak and prone to customised implosion of its own.

Princewill, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, however, warned against underestimating the capabilities of the PDP.

He said: “It’s not impossible. PDP is weak and also prone to a customized implosion of its own, but nobody should ever be underestimated. Nigerians have very short memories.

“Some have forgotten what PDP represents and cut off their nose to spite their face. I have seen men do very strange things, only to regret it later. Besides, powerful men being out of power for eight years can do powerful things like swallow their own vomit to get back in.

“For many, politicians, politics and power is all they know. They can do anything to remain relevant. The other factor to consider is 2023 may not be about party. It may be about candidate.

“If PDP bring a popular candidate, he or she can give the party a new image. The message to us in APC is do not take Nigerians for granted. And I am so sure, we will not.”

The APC chieftain stated that Nigeria’s democracy was still fledgling, saying it is only a politician blinded by overreaching ambition that will ignore the zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general election.

He said: “In a mature democracy, zoning has no place. But in a fledgling one like ours, with a pluralistic foundation and a history of ethnic, cultural and religious tensions, only a politician blinded by overreaching ambitions, can ignore it.

“Since the world is full of selfish politicians, there are many legal loopholes available to deny zoning. But that which is unjust and morally bankrupt, eventually falls.”