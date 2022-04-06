Indications emerged yesterday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have formally discard zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket, as its 37-member committee on zoning resolved that the ticket should be thrown open to all aspirants.

Chairman of the committee and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who refused to disclose the resolutions of the committee, however, said they will submit their report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, adding that all members were unanimous on what was agreed on.

The committee led by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, had two years ago recommended that the party should throw its 2023 presidential ticket open to all aspirants.

Already, not less than 14 presidential aspirants from across the six regions of the country have purchased the party’s forms ahead of its May 28 primaries.

But a member of the committee from the South South, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity yesterday because they were told not to speak to the press disclosed that the committee resolved to throw the ticket open.

The source noted that while arguments for and against were advanced on whether the party should adhere to zoning as provided for in the party constitution, the need for the party to return to power at the center prevailed.

The source also said most members were convinced that resorting to zoning at a time many aspirants had already bought tickets and have started campaigning might be unfair.

He stated: “Some of us argued that the zoning idea, as much as it is necessary, has been overtaken by events as we no longer have the luxury of time.

“Moreover, the zoning issue ought to have come before aspirants begin to buy forms.”

Also, recommendations from the PDP zoning committee meeting obtained by LEADERSHIP corroborated the hint given by our source.

A document containing the recommendations reads: “(1) Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed. (2) In spite of (1) above, Ticket is thrown Open, this time around due to exigency of time.

“(3)Our Party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least 6 months before sales of forms.

“(4)Our Party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of Consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

Rising from the meeting which started at 12:30pm and ended at 3:20pm, Ortom said, “We have just finished our meeting. After we rose from our meeting last week, today we decided that we would meet and by the Grace of God we have unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our Party that appointed us.

“The good news for our teaming supporters of the PDP and Nigerians is that we have resolved and everyone of us, the 37 members, unanimously adopted the position that we are going to present to NEC”.

Other members of the committee are Mao Ohuabunwa; Boni Haruna; Emmanuel Ibokessie; Prof A. B. C. Nwosu; Abdul Ahmed Ningi; Boyelayefa Debekeme; Sanusi Daggash; Liyel Imoke; Ndidi Elumelu; Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu; Tom Ikimi; Ayodele Fayose.

Others are Mohammed Abdulrahman; Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Fidelis Izuchukwu; Sule Lamido; Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi; Aminu Wali; Ibrahim Shehu Shema; Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; Ibrahim Idris; Abubakar Kawu Baraje; Bode George; Mike Abdul; Jerry Gana; Daisi Akintan.

Also in the committee are Omotayo Dairo; Adewale Oladipo; Hosea Ayoola Agboola; Jonah David Jang; Austin Opara; Attahiru Bafarawa; Adamu Maina Waziri; and Mahadi Aliyu Gusau.

However, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, withdrew from the zoning committee, citing his decision to contest the 2023 presidency on the PDP platform.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Ortom led committee Fayose who thanked the panel members for their statesmanship, selflessness and sense of patriotism to the party and the nation in the way they have handled the delicate and sensitive zoning issue, praying that the outcome of their assignment will bring understanding, peace and stability to the party and the country.

“Having hinted during our last meeting of my intention to run for the office of the President in the coming primary election and by God’s grace; the general election, it will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.

“Therefore, my state has nominated the bearer of this letter, Dr Gbenga Faseluka to replace me,” he stated

However, the resolution of the committee has already attracted opposition mainly from southern regional bodies.

Elder statesman and former federal commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, had on Monday warned that jettisoning zoning arrangement will be suicidal for the party.

The leader of the southern and middlebelt forum stated this while cautioning the 37-man zoning committee not to oppose zoning.

There Will Be Consequences – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said it was not surprised that the Ortom-led committee threw open the PDP presidential ticket to all the zones.

It however described the decision of the committee as ‘awful’, saying that there will be consequences for such development.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, PANDEF’s national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, said the PDP committee on zoning only acted on a written script.

Robinson said:m, “It is an awful decision and there will be consequences. But we are not utterly surprised at the development. The outcome was predictable, there were evident pointers that this would be the conclusion.

“Governor Ortom’s Committee had a script and they have played it out, with due deference to some patriots that were in the Committee.

“The level of desperation and political debauchery being demonstrated by some political stakeholders is deplorable and quite disappointing. Regrettably, we are in a society where it seems anything goes.

“We will await the conduct of the presidential primaries by the parties to assess the choices that would be presented to us.

“Meanwhile, PANDEF insists that for fairness, equity, justice and in the nation’s interest, the next President of Nigeria, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, should come from the South.

“Anything otherwise would be detrimental to national peace and cohesion. Noting that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

“PANDEF, therefore, reiterates the call by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) on our people and all lovers of peace and equity in Nigeria to REJECT any political party that fails to zone its presidential ticket to the South.”

Ohaneze Insists On South East Presidency

Also in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Enugu, spokesman of Apex Igbo Social-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, while reacting to the development, maintained that the position of Ohanaeze has not changed.

He insisted that their position that the position of the president should come to the South East in 2023 has not changed.

He insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has the powers to determine where the next president should come from, adding that their ambition for president of Southeast extraction is not yet foreclosed.

Middle Belt Youths Insist On Power Shift To South

The Middle Belt Youth Council worldwide, an umbrella body of all ethnic nationalities youth leaders, yesterday insisted that power should shift to the Southern part of the country in 2023.

According to the ethnic youth leaders from the Middle Belt, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP and other political parties in the country should also zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, president of the youths council, Comrade Emmanuel Zopmal, said since the forthcoming general elections will be a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey, it will be fair for power to return to the South.

The Middle Belt youths urge the two major political parties to consider Peter Obi, ex- Anambra State Governor (PDP), and Ekiti State Governor Fayemi (APC) with their tickets adding that they are light of democracy and represent the interest of Nigerian youths.

They stated: “There is intense complexity about zoning the presidential ticket come 2023.The nation seems to be at loggerheads with itself over the presidency in 2023. Some desperate politicians are doing everything possible to scuttle the major political parties to remain silent about zoning. The major political parties seem to be uncertain about which zone to give their ticket to.

“The silence of our major political parties on zoning the presidency come 2023 is raising some serious concerns and suspicion among Nigerians,” the group said, adding that for the purpose of fairness, equity, and justice, PDP and APC should relinquish their tickets to the South East.

“In the spirit of uniting this country, it is good if all critical statesmen support a presidential material from the South East who has the experience, political acumen, sound economic knowledge, and acceptability across the country to lead this country in 2023.”