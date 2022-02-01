Some PDP Members and citizens of Akwa Ibom State has condemned the handpicking of Pastor Umo Eno, Commissioner for Land and Water Resources of Akwa Ibom by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel as his successor.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel had on Sunday in a stakeholders’ meeting, named Umo Eno as his preferred successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the issue, Iniobong Bassey, a chieftain of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, stated that the governor presenting an individual to the stakeholders as his successor is highly undemocratic.

“ Akwa Ibom is for every one of us, it does not belong to Emmanuel. Every interested person must be given the opportunity to test his popularity.

“Emmanuel has forgotten what he did to Senator Godswill Akpabio who was instrumental to his enthronement, today, both of them are worst of enemies. If Emmanuel makes Eno the governor, I am sure he too must have a fair taste of embracement when ‘jungle will mature’. Who could believe that Emmanuel could disrespect Akpabio just within the space of three years? Emmanuel should expect his own turn, because whatever a man sows, that he will reap”.

On her part, another PDP member from the state, Emem Johnson, has called on members of her party, especially those that will serve as delegate to save Akwa Ibom from politics of imposition of candidate. Also, a Member House of Representatives, Honourable Onofiok Luke, has earlier dissociated himself from the decision, and has told his supporters to disregard it.

The members described the governor’s gesture as highly undemocratic adding that it violates the right of the citizens who ought to elect the leader of their choice through the ballots.

They also added that the governor does not reserve an exclusive right to determine who governs the state.

