Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission to avail Nigeria its technical support in the electronic transmission of results.

The national chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who stated this when he received the UN team led by Mr. Serge Gakwandi Kubwimana, at the party’s national secretariat, said he is confident that his party will win the 2023 elections if they are freely and fairly conducted.

Ayu said, “Observer teams like yours should not just assess but encourage democratic process. We think your support is important. We are happy to hear that you are interested in various forms of support not just to the country but also to civil society organizations in such a way that they will be strengthened.

“We think this will go along with some of the technical support particularly that will facilitate electronic transmission of results and other areas that we have to check election malpractices are very important to us.”

He boasted that the PDP will win any free and fair election as it has demonstrated that in recent times.

Ayu, who cited the recent Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections, added “We’re very confident in a free and fair election. We will return to winning ways and will be able to win several states and then next year, when we have the presidential elections, we will definitely win the presidential elections. The only obstacle in the way, we believe, is when elections are not conducted freely and fairly.

Speaking earlier, Mr Kubwimana said said their mission which is an electoral Needs Assessment mission is in response to a request for electoral support.

“So we are here to assess the needs of the country but also of the key stakeholders that play a role in elections, but also to assess the overall context, possible challenges that may affect the electoral process and how best the UN could assist the Government and the various stakeholders in the lead up to those elections,” he said.