Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state will meet at the appropriate time and decide his successor.

He stated that no one single person has the monopoly to decide where the governorship position of the party will be zoned to.

Wike spoke yesterday during the grand finale of the PDP local government campaign for the April 17, 2021 election, which was held at State School 1, Bori in Khana local government area of the state.

The governor said: “I don’t want to talk about politics of who is from here and who is not from there. At the appropriate time the PDP family will sit down, the leaders of the party will sit down and look at everything together and then take a decision, not one man and even me as governor can say this is where we are zoning it to.

“You cannot say that. It is not your father’s property. So nobody should panic. It is not for one man who thinks he owns Rivers State. Somebody said he is going to give governorship slot to the Kalabaris, now it’s no longer to the Kalabaris, but to the riverine area.”

He used the occasion to reiterate that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government has failed Nigerians by not keeping to its social contract with the people of the country.