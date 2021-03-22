BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be unfair to the South East geopolitical zone if it adopts the Bala Muhammed Committee report on zoning for the 2023 general election.

President general of the coalition, Chief Goodluck Ibem stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital while reacting to the report, saying the members are in rejection of the report.

He said, “The report is anti-people and aimed at returning Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president to President Olusegun Obasanjo as its presidential candidate come 2023.”

He said it is unfortunate that Ndigbo after having suffered, sacrificed, and invested so much towards the progress and success of the party right from its inception till date are being denied the opportunity of securing its presidential ticket for the election.

“It is on record that the former vice president was part and parcel of the meeting that resolved on rotation of the ticket between the North and the South. Why is he now the brain behind changing the goal post at the middle of the game.”

According to him, during the party’s 2011 presidential primary election, Abubakar openly told Nigerians and the entire world that he was in the meeting that resolved on rotating the ticket between the North and the South.

“We expect the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to do the right thing and the needful by supporting the South East to produce the next PDP presidential candidate come 2023,” the leader of the coalition related.

“Mohammed and his sponsors have failed this time around. It is time for the zone to get the party’s presidential ticket and nothing should change it. Anything to the contrary will amount to changing the goal post while the game is on.