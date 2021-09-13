Former presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Prof Funmilayo Adesanya- Davies has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick a woman as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Adesanya-Davies said fielding a female candidate will boost PDP’s chances of winning the next presidential election.

She said that gender inclusion has now become imperative globally, adding that this has become glaring as observed in the case of Kamala Harris in the last US election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should be well guided, because out of the 36 states of the country currently, only 4 states have Deputy Governors that are women. This is approximately 12 per cent representation and below the 35 percent affirmative action for gender inclusion in Nigeria and United Nations millennium goal, and it is quite appalling,” she said.

Adesanya-Davies said 30 to 40 per cent representation of women at all levels of governance will be a welcome development in 2023.

This, she said, would show that women are important, valued and well projected in the local, state and national affairs of governance.

“Nigeria has come a long way in its democratic journey and we expect that it will take seriously the issue of gender inclusion in governance, at the national and sub-national levels by the special Grace of God,” she added.