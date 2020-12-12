By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will zone its presidential ticket in 2023 general poll to the South-East geopolitical zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Walid Jibril stated this yesterday at the party’s national youth summit held in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Senator Jibril who praised the leadership potentials of youths and indeed Igbo, in general, stated “PDP will give Igbos the highest position in this country” adding that “Nigeria is in the hands of Igbos”.

Jibrin further stated that the party would reserve the position of minister of youth to the South East.

The national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, stated that the party had commenced moves to hand over its structure to Nigerian youths to provide effective leadership for the country.

The theme of the summit was tagged “Youth in governance”, and, it is planned to be held in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Secondus further stated that it had been proven that Nigerian youths are capable of leading the country and that the summit was meant to prepare them for leadership.

Zonal chairman of the party, Ali Odefa said that it has been confirmed that PDP youths were among the most refined youths in Nigeria, adding that the party remains the most youth-friendly party in the country, which has given many youths its platform to attain leadership positions.