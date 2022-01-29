The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women have vowed to contest for every contestable position from president down to councilors saying 2023 will not be business as usual.

The women, under the aegis of PDP Angels, promised to mobilise over 45 million Nigerian young women to support the women folks.

According to them, gone are those days when women are relegated to the background in politics.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the President of the PDP Angels, Queen Chinenye Ubah, cautioned men, who believe that the role of women should be restricted to the other room.

She further cautioned people who believe that women should not hold political positions, adding that it is the “dawn of a new era.”

The President explained that PDP Angels is made up of young ladies, who believe in women empowerment, the emancipation of the girl child, 35% affirmation actions for the women, and a better Nigeria.

The group, which officially announced its formation after five years in existence, said that Nigeria women must be liberated.

The PDP Angels said: “We want to unequivocally state that gone are those days when women are relegated to the background in politics; we want to warn those men who believe that the role of a woman should be restricted to the other room; We want to warn every person who believes that women should not hold political positions, It’s the “DAWN OF A NEW ERA.”

“PDP Angels has come to Right those Wrongs. We will contest for every contestable position from President down to Councilors; we will ensure that women are not just seen but will be very VOCAL. We will ensure that our Role will no longer be just in the other room but in the room where political decisions are taken.

“We will mobilize over 45 million Nigerian young women to support the women folks and to champion the marginalization of women. We will work for hand in hand with our National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to ensure that PDP rises again.

“We assure our National Chairman that the next President of Nigeria must be PDP.

Elections are won in Nigeria with less than 20 million votes but Nigeria young women are over 45 million, so who says that we cannot single-handedly produce the Next President?

“PDP Angels have come to stay, Nigerian women must be liberated.

“It is a known fact that the men have run down the economy of this country, corruption has been the order of the day, insecurity has plagued our nation as we can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed, our women are raped, children are rendered homeless and poverty has become our middle name.

“The women must take their rightful position in the politics. We must get women to actively engage in politics so that we can produce better leaders.”