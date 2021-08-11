A political pressure group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youths Frontier, has called on the party’s Board of Trustees, Governors Forum and National Executive Committee (NEC), to avoid past mistakes of non-involvement of the youths, who are the cornerstone of the party, in critical matters concerning the fortune of the party.

National coordinator and leader of the group, Comrade Austin Okai, made the call in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the PDP youths have laboured for long for the party, hence they should not be ignored in critical assignments for the betterment of the party ahead of 2023 polls.

The statement reads, “for so long, the voice and role of youths in the affairs of the party has been minimal compared to the ruling APC which has made the youths of their party an intrinsic part of the party.

“As the party prepares for the fourth convention, deliberate effort must be made to include the youths in the planning and organising committees that will be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a free, fair and transparent convention. The youths of PDP have laboured so much for the party and their contribution to the growth and progress of the party can no longer be ignored.

“The BoT, Governors Forum and NEC of the party must ensure that a certain quota be set aside for the youths of the party in the convention planning and organising committee. If the party must be repositioned for greater efficiency in preparation for 2023, the youths of the party must be recognised as stakeholders,” Okai said.

He added that gone were the days when the youths are pushed aside in the critical process of decision making in the PDP.

“As we prepare for the 2023 general election, the BoT of the party should give greater roles to the youths to play in deciding the fortunes of the party. Greater involvement of the youths in party affairs will strengthen the belief that PDP is still a youth party and not just in words but action,” he stated.