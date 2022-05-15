Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Chairmen yesterday urged Nigerians to engage in the democratic process of taking back power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 polls.

The forum made the declaration at its maiden meeting in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Led by Hon. Azua Ashongo-led, the forum, in a communique, urged PDP members to remain united and shun divisive tendencies ahead of polls.

The communique read in part: “Beyond members of our party, we as a forum must work assiduously to mobilise Nigerians as a whole and pass the message of the rescue agenda to them in the hope that they will join hands with us to end the misrule of the APC-led federal government which has become bitter pills given to every Nigerian.

“The mission of the forum, like any other in the PDP is to be united in our determination to take back our nation through every legitimate means possible, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has systematically destroyed all we built in the first 16 years of our leadership after the return to civil rule in 1999.

“That as Zonal Chairmen in the 109 Senatorial Districts and the Federal Capital Territory, we must carry everybody along and approach all issues relating to our party with courage, commitment, sincerity, discipline as well as examples and eschew unnecessary biases capable of destroying our great Party.

“That we must work as a team with the state leadership of the party in our various states especially, the party chairmen in local governments under our watch as they constitute very critical stakeholders in the rescue agenda of our party for the 2023 elections and beyond. We must, therefore, collectively integrate them in the running of the party for a more cohesive and fruitful election outcome.

“That we must use the opportunity of this forum as a stepping stone to national prominence in the interest of our great party and will continue to meet even at the expiration of our tenure.”

The communique also noted that “the executive committee of the forum led by Hon. Azua Ashongo as Chairman, Hon Amah Abraham, Secretary and Hon. Laisis Taiwo Akinlabi as Publicity Secretary will direct the affairs of the forum going forward.”