Former President of the Senate, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will give more support to women and youth to occupy more elective and appointive positions.

Sarak, who stated this during a meeting of PDP zonal and state women leaders at the national secretariat of PDP in Abuja, added that the party is going to reward women.

He however advised women to be more involved in 2023, saying “it is time for you to take charge of what is truly yours.”

He continued, “I can promise you that with our chairman, I will also follow him behind, God willing, come 2023 We will attain that 50 per cent for women. We have to work hard.

“We have to go back to the ward, local and state units to mobilize our people,” he said.

Saraki said that he and the party leaders would support the women to ensure that PDP leaders win the 2023 election as well ensure that women were rewarded.

He added that said women and youth must be allowed to play critical roles in any government that wants to succeed.

He said that in his previous elective positions at the state and National Assembly, the youth and women had always been critical components of his administration.

“I think both women and the youth have a great role to play, because at the end of the day governance is about providing for the people.

“Seventy per cent of them are under 25. They must play a role. That role means elective and appointment positions. They must play a role.

“From my time as governor and National Assembly, I’ve always worked with the youth. I heard a lot of politicians saying that today, we should check their records.

“The reality is that you can’t make laws or govern people and they are not part of it. As a woman said here they must be part of the decision making.

“My view is that women and youth who constitute more than 50 percent of the voting population must play a key role in the government that comes in 2023. That is what all of us collective Nigerians must do.”

“It is only when we do that we will serve them better and if we want to do this they must be part of the system,” Saraki said.