For Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, nothing would interest them more than the emergence of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Party’s Presidential flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

In a parley with the former Minister of Transportation and Plateau State APC delegates at the Government House Jos, Friday, Governor Lalong who stated that the decision to adopt Amaechi is in the best interest of the people of Plateau State and Nigerians, also mentioned that all former Speakers and members of State Houses of Assembly have agreed to support and vote for Amaechi.

He said Amaechi has all the qualities of a good leader, and would save the country from its insecurity problems as well as bring development to all parts of the country, adding that Plateau State has benefited a lot from Amaechi and it’s payback time.

“I was very happy when I saw behind you our past security chiefs, some of the best security chiefs we have had. I see chain of security experts following you, because the challenge we have in Nigeria today is insecurity and I know that if you become President, with these people, there will be no insecurity in Nigeria.

“I now know and have confirmed that I was right when I followed you to make the declaration. You told me that it was going to be a thanksgiving, and I said to myself, If I go to that thanksgiving and come back, Plateau people will ask me, what were you doing there that you didn’t appeal to Amaechi to declare for President? You declared for President, and I will tell you some of the things that you didn’t say and why Plateau people should vote for you.

“In 2014, we were in PDP, we were chased out. When APC came, we were running round, we wanted to join APC, many people that are today coming to Plateau, said they would not admit Plateau people into APC, I ran round, you were in PDP, you said we should go and join APC, and we came back to join APC, they were chasing us round, you gave us the support to do registration. When we registered and we were going into the election, many people that are Presidential aspirants today, I went to all of them, I said we have APC on the Plateau and they said ‘no you will not go anywhere,’ when they put up the question for registration, nobody gave it to us, even in Northern Nigeria. That is why I stand on the fact today in my State that because of what you did, I will not support a Northern Candidate. I remember what you did when you came to APC, you said we must do more registration because you said you believed in President Buhari and you took five other Governors and came to APC, that was when we were allowed to come in as APC members.

“You assisted each of the Northern States to do registration for the APC and we updated our registration. When we came back to Plateau to contest the general election, nobody supported us, but you did. I was the Governor and I was a candidate but you said no, as a friend, I like Plateau people and I must do my best. You invested in Plateau people and out of no where, we won the election. Not only myself, we have many members in the House of Assembly, we have members in the National Assembly. Something that nobody gave to us, you gave to us.

“Sir, you invested in Plateau State, that is why you are going to reap in Plateau State. We came back, we had security issues, you were our Minister. My Minister at the Federal Executive Council, you were the one. Most of the developments, most of the approvals you saw from the President, it was this man Amaechi that was pushing for us. I was not worried, because I had a Minister in Amaechi. Everything that was discussed about Plateau State at the FEC he would be there, he would discuss it, if it is approval, we will get it. Amaechi was our Minister not minding that he is from Rivers State. We got almost everything.

“We came back again the second time, but at the time we were going for election again, we had a big challenge. I ran round people again. Everybody said to me that they don’t trust me. And I said to myself again, that the only man that trusted me is the DG Campaign of President Buhari. Amaechi came back again to rescue us, and today we are doing our second tenure.

“They mentioned railway, but you brought Shipper’s Council to us, you restored back our inland container (Port) to us. So many things that you did. As I’m talking, the first set of people you took to China, seven of them are Plateau boys and very soon they are coming back as experts in Engineering. We can go on and on.

“What we want to tell you is that you have done it, this is the time for you to reap and you will reap it so that it would encourage others to come and do good in Plateau State.

Governor Lalong added that he studied and is still learning from Amaechi, the art of good governance and project delivery, and assured him that Plateau delegate votes is his, already.