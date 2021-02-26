By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A political organization has said that the plot to stop said the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election will not succeed.

The organisation, Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA), further urged Tinubu to seek the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC, saying they are ready to donated N10million to purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Director general of TINA Mr Samuel Alamoh who stated these yesterday during the inaugural press conference of the organisation in Abuja, added “We are not unaware that the above task is onerous and enormous; it demands the collective efforts of all Nigerians of good conscience, whose love and passion for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.“

Alamoh also expressed the group’s confidence in Tinubu to lead a government with comprehensive policies that encompass monumental infrastructural and human development with unprecedented economic growth.

He said that as a group they recognised the need to partner with eminent Nigerians willing to identity with Tinubu come 2023, saying they were already consulting and pulling support for the great course they strongly believe in.

The group presented a dummy cheque of N10 million to demonstrate their commitment to support Tinubu if he presented himself to run for the election.

Alamoh said that as a group craving for the consolidation of our democracy and yearning for a prosperous Nigeria come 2023, they were fully ready to mobilise for Tinubu.

“Though Asiwaju Tinubu has millions of supporters, followers who are always ready to come together to pay for his nomination form, our members, supporters, well-wishers and followers across Nigeria believe in share responsibility.

Reacting to a question, a chieftain of the organisation, Hon Durojaiye Simeon, said “We don’t expect that only him will be craving for the seat. We have also seen many things against him but the irony is that those comments help to make him more popular. No matter what they throw at him he is capable of absorbing its and coming out better. I believe there is a plan antics to stop him. its politics and it is to be expected. But when we get to the bridge we will cross it.”