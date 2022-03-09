In all democratic cultures, it is accepted as normal when political activities go into a frenzy a year or two before the election proper. Political actors, as part of efforts to ensure that their interests are secured, engage in realpolitik. Posturing and horse-trading become the order of the day as those involved seek to take control of the commanding heights of decision-making, power and influence. This would have been tolerable in an environment of normalcy and socio-economic certainty as obtains in advanced democracies and developed economies. But that is not the case in Nigeria, at least not at this moment in time, when it is buffeted on all sides by all manner of problems.

It is from this perspective that we feel inclined to assess what has been going on in the country since last year as the 2023 elections loom in the horizon. If happenings in and around the political space is anything to go by, the Nigerian electorate has every reason to be apprehensive. They are about to be taken for a jolly ride one more time as matters that affect their welfare receive scant attention if not total neglect by a political class in reprehensible disarray.

We make this assertion after a studied watch of the level to which the political class has placed their personal interests over and above that of the nation. It is a demonstration, in our view, of the absence of statesmen who, in moments like this, would have placed national interest over everything else. All the nation has, for now, is a bunch of political hustlers who are focused on the next election and what it has for them in terms of career progression or lack of it. We draw this conclusion with due sense of responsibility if only to call to question the politics of deceit that is going on.

In our worried state of mind, we think of no other way to explain the insensitivity of the politically exposed persons, especially their rancorous disposition in the political arena, a tendency that has shifted attention from national concerns. Instead of telling the people what positive things to expect in the upcoming dispensation, such anticipations have been reduced to the level of self-serving propensities as individuals and groups equate their perception of what affects them with national interest.

As 2023 comes into view, the two dominant parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are literarily in disarray as they find it difficult to manage the crisis they imposed on themselves. To compound the confusion, a group of political feather weights on the platform of what is described as the National Movement or The Third Force is further complicating what is fast becoming a national tragedy. From the amendment of the Electoral Bill and the signing of it into law, national interest was not taken cognizance of. The entire process was pursued with one thing in mind, opportunity to control political party structures regardless of the harm it almost inflicted on the nation and its quest to consolidate the democratic benefits so far achieved.

The situation would have been comic if not that it affects the very essence of a country that prides itself as the biggest democracy in sub-Saharan Africa and the largest economy in the continent. While this cacophony of voices is dominating the media space, no one is paying attention to the real issues which ought to, under normal circumstances, dictate the direction of political debate. The attempt by the powers that be to downplay it notwithstanding, it is still an inexorable fact that the nation has been at war for years with no end in sight. Terrorism, banditry, separatist activities of different hues, energy crisis, labour unrest and economic uncertainties, these are the issues that touch on the lives of the average Nigerian and which the people expect those angling for their attention and electoral support to put on the table of public discourse.

Instead, in the considered opinion of this newspaper, what the people are being served in the name of democracy is the inordinate quest for political power for its own sake, who occupies which office, who dictates orders and who gets what. These are the underpinning factors that are leading the politics of the nation to overdrive. These are the reasons why the politicians cannot agree on anything as they continue to view issues from the narrow prism of self-aggrandizement and influence-peddling.

A famous stateman was once quoted as saying that war was too important to be left to Generals. Juxtaposing that statement, we as a newspaper, canvass the viewpoint that politics is too important to be left to politicians alone. Nigerians, as a whole, must realize that there is no democracy without the people, the electorate who, at all times, hold all the aces.

It is, therefore, our considered opinion that it is about time the civil society organizations’ (CSOs), the women groups and the youth challenged the shenanigans of the members of the political class who, in their warped minds, are beginning to assume that democracy begins and ends with their personal interests. We urge them to let the politicians know that the people are the real stakeholders in this whole democratic enterprise.