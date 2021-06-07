Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State, several political heavyweights from all sections of the state have begun moves to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike, like his predecessors, Sir Celestine Omehia and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the current minister of Transportation, hails from Ikwerre ethnic nationality in the Rivers East senatorial district of the state.

At the end of Wike’s second term in 2023, the Ikwerre ethnic nationality would have spent 16 years in Brick House, the Rivers State Government House.

LEADERSHIP observed that moves by the political heavyweights, who cut across the two major political parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed recent statements made by leaders of the two political parties in the state, Wike and Amaechi.

While Wike declared at a recent function in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of the state, that he would consult the people of the state on the choice of his successor, Amaechi openly declared that the next governor of the state should come from the riverine axis.

The heavyweights currently making moves include PDP chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse; former PDP chairman, Chief Felix Obuah; APC chieftain, Prince Tonye Princewill; APC chieftain, Hon. Ibinabo Michael-West; and secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

LEADERSHIP observed that out of the number, only Awuse, who is also from Ikwerre ethnic nationality, has openly declared that he would accept to run for the governorship seat if called upon to do so, with sponsored radio jingles.

However, Danagogo, in a statement issued recently, denied nursing governorship ambition, saying that those behind a sponsored radio jingle to drum support for him were only trying to distract him from carrying out his duties as the SSG.

The statement, which was signed by his media aide, Juliana Masi, reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a jingle on Rhythm 93.7 FM, by some miscreants sponsored by political opponents and detractors using the pseudonym – “Young Jack” purporting to call for support for Dr Tammy Danagogo.”