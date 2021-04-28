By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has said that Nigerians politicians are already planning for elections without fixing the insecurity challenges affecting the country.

They observes that the election of 2023 has already become a distraction as politicians elected leaders focus on it rather than tackle the crises of insecurity and the rising violent quest for national disintegration among other demands for the review of the subsisting relations in the country.

Spokesperson of the groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, disclosed this while addressing journalist yesterday in Abuja, said that 2023 has become instrumental to the deteriorating national challenges because politicians are already planning for 2023 elections without considering fixing the insecurity challenges of the country.

He appealed to the international community not to abandon Nigeria, but to help the country put an end to the insecurity challenges.

He said: “In recent times, the entire Nigerian nation has recorded a spike in insecurity level ranging from unprovoked coordinated ethnic killings and violent secessionist agitations in the South East and some parts of Southern Nigeria, to a raging rise in insurgency, banditry, kidnapping notably of students, unexplained killings and mass destruction of communities in Northern Nigeria.

“In the South, gangs of armed IPOB militia, violent secessionists and an assortment of militant groups appear to sense a huge vacuum in the capacity and political will by the federal government to challenge them, which they exploit with disastrous consequences on the nation’s security assets and specifically on northern communities and individuals living as minorities in the South while the presidency wallows in deflecting the issue.

“Up North, the recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers, insurgents and kidnap gangs leave the only conclusion that the region is now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the people of the North have never experienced this level of exposure to criminals who attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages, target educational assets and kidnap students at will while President Buhari issues threats and promises that have no effect,” he said.

He urge Nigerians to mobilize heavily and move to take full control of their future from the grips of the prevailing rotten leadership.

He also added that between December 2020 and April 2021 alone, over 970 students were abducted from their schools in the northern part of Nigeria with a substantial number still in captivity and some violently executed.

According to him, “Since all people have the right to agitate for self determination, Biafra as an agitation, is not our problem, what we find unacceptable is the open campaign by Kanu and his IPOB that has unapologetically incited violent genocide against Nigeria and its people, in many South East states with the latest gruesome murder of infants in Anambra, we resolve.

“To categorically state that it is unreasonable to expect northerners to continue to remain tolerant in the face of the persistent provocation by a section of the country whose members are comfortably accommodated in our midst and protected.

“To categorically impress to the whole world that it is no longer feasible to expect the North to continue to relate as a nation with the Igbo who have for the entire Nigerians independence existence perpetrated distabilization and violence against the rest of the country.

“As we continue to press for peaceful and legal options to determine every secession question that may emerge now or in the future, we remain firm in our resolve that the Igbo must at this point, be allowed to actualize their quest for a Biafran nation by first convening from other parts of the country to the designated areas as soon as possible to allow the rest of the country have peace,” he said.

He raised the alarm over the worrisome situation of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, said that Kanu has continued to breach the existing British Laws, on British land, through his terror induced messages to Nigeria and Nigerians, without any action from the British government which even offers protection for the violent IPOB.

“That while IPOB was proscribed in Nigeria as a terrorist organisation, they have found the west as a safe haven to commit all sorts of crimes against Nigeria. Crimes that no western country will allow against its own people.

“It is therefore unacceptable that our friends will allow their countries, media space and facilities to be used in promoting anarchy and campaigning for genocide in Nigeria”.