A pro-democracy think-tank, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) have bemoaned the heightened security concerns in the nation and the burning of Independent National Electoral (INEC) offices nationwide, calling on security agencies to halt the menace.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja CDD director, Idayat Hassan, described the systematic attack on INEC facilities as obviously uncoordinated and an attempt to cripple and intimidate the commission.

Hassan said it’s sad that the institution that embodies the democracy the nation enjoys is being undermined.

She, however, called on the police and other security institutions to provide adequate security for the infrastructure.

According to her, “CDD calls on citizens to organize to save and protect our democratic institutions.

“The attackers and all citizens must know that INEC has no responsibility in the governance of our country.

“Their role is to ensure that elections are conducted freely, fairly, and credibly. We as citizens must support the institution to be the true umpire we desire.

Also reacting to the burning of INEC offices during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) called on security agents, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and civil society organisations to halt the rising trend.

The executive secretary, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said while NOA and civil society organisations in the country should educate the public on the dangers of burning the nation’s critical asset, the security agencies should rise to the menace.

Nwadishi said the trends will definitely affect the conduct of 2023 elections in the country.

She said the citizens and political class should also take responsibility.

According to her, “The burning of INEC offices across the country shows that a lot of Nigerians don’t know the role of INEC.

‘’The NOA, civil society should wake up to their responsibility and enlighten the citizens on the need to end the hostility.

“Citizens opt to be protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure and properties.

“Although there are heightened security concerns in the country it was further highlighted by the burning of INEC offices across the country.

‘’This act will definitely affect the conduct of 2023 elections in the country. Stakeholders should start a civic education so that people will understand the democracy value chain.”