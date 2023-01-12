The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the timeframe for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) nationwide.

Instead of ending on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the nation’s electoral body said the collection of PVCs will now continue until Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Commission was determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Okoye stated that the Commission was encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across the country.

He noted that in some of the States, as many as 100,000 PVCs were collected in the last five days since the devolution of PVC collection to Ward level started on Saturday, January 6, 2023.

He said: “For this reason, the timeframe for the collection of PVCs is extended by eight days. Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00am – 3.00pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).

“As a result of this extension, there is a consequential adjustment of the collection by location as follows:

“1. Collection at Registration Area (Ward) level is extended by one a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January 2023.

“2. Collection at Local Government level will resume on Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023.”

Meanwhile, Okoye reveled that the Commission was investigating allegations of extortion by its officials at some of the collection centres and inducement by some unscrupulous voters to circumvent processes in order to obtain their PVCs.

He said those found culpable will face disciplinary action and/or prosecution.

Similarly, he said the Commission was also disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations.

“This is against the law. All bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on Election Day in any part of the country where they are registered.

“Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators.

“For the record, the Commission has printed 13,868,441 PVCs for all new valid registrants as well as applicants for transfer or replacement of cards,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said issuing officers should compile any complaint about non-availability of cards and forward them to their immediate supervisors for the attention of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) who shall compile and forward them for necessary action.

“The Commission once again appreciates the patience and perseverance of citizens as we continue to finetune our process to make the collection of PVCs easier,” Okoye added.