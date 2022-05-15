The Wife of Kwara State governor, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has made a strong case for women aspiring for elective offices in the 2023 elections under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

She spoke in Ilorin, the state capital when she hosted the female office-seekers on the platform of the APC.

The women aspirants were led by a former Commissioner for Education, Hajia Saadatu Modibo-Kawu.

Ambassador AbdulRazaq commended the female aspirants for their courage in breaking the barrier and showing interest in elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

“I am happy for the large turnout of the female aspirants in the State this time around unlike what we had in the 2019 elections. This feat wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the women folks in the state,” she added.

She, however, urged the aspirants to make their campaigns and consultations grassroots-based while also involving the women and youths in all their activities.

This, she noted was very key to achieving success in the electioneering process.

Earlier, Hajia Modibbo-Kawu, who is also an House of Representatives aspirant, disclosed that the visit was aimed at seeking the governor’s wife assistance for the women folks seeking elective offices in the next year’s general elections.

She praised Governor AbdulRazaq for being a He-for-She champion and the First Lady of the State for the opportunity given to the women in the state to participate actively in the decision-making process, hence giving them the courage to becoming political aspirants in the current political dispensation.

The meeting had in attendance Hajia Saadatu Moddibo Kawu (Ilorin South), Hajia Lawal Arinola (Ilorin East), Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu (Owode/Onire), Hajia Basheerat Abdulrazaq (Ajikobi/Alanamu) Hajia Tundu Alanamu (Ajikobi/Alanamu), Hajia Mariam Imam (Edu), Hajia Mariam Yusuf (Ilorin West/Asa) Hajia Mariam (Afon), Hajia Bolajoko Bello (Ilorin South), and Hajia Monsurat (Moro).