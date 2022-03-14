Former Enugu State governor and one-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has said the governorship power rotation agreement among the three senatorial districts of the state still subsists.

The former governor stated this at the weekend when members of Nkanu East Leaders Consultative Forum (NELCF) led by former Power and Steel minister Professor Barth Nnaji visited him at his Enugu residence to seek support in their quest for the state’s 2023 governorship slot coming to Enugu East Senatorial District to be ceded to them.

A statement by the media team of the NELCF quoted Nwodo as saying that “there was an agreement for the rotation of governorship position among the three senatorial zones in Enugu State which happened during Sullivan Chime’s administration”.

The statement further quoted Nwodo as supporting the Enugu East zone and Nkanu East for the governorship position in 2023

