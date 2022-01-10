Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has dispelled speculations in certain quarters that he has reneged on the agreement which he had with some political stakeholders from the south that power would rotate to the zone after his tenure.

Ayade, who spoke at the Governor’s Lodge, Calabar at the weekend, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that power goes to any of the aspirants from the Cross River Southern Senatorial District jostling for the position of governor in 2023.

The governor said his decision to ensure that return power to the south was based on morality, equity, fairness and justice.

He said, “During my campaign for a second term, I went to the south and I told the people to support my second term bid and when l win I shall support the south to take over from me because by natural process, you are the next senatorial district to produce the governor.”

Ayade said the south has people with capacity to be the governor of the state, stressing that even before he emerged as the governor, “there was no chance that the north was capable of producing any credible candidate.

“So, there is no senatorial district that does not have the right candidate to be the governor of the state,” he declared.

The state chief executive decried the nature of democracy as currently being practiced, arguing that there was need to infuse the sensitivity of the African culture “because we inherited a brand of democracy which is not afrocentric, neither does it have the sensitivity of the African culture and morality.

“Democracy is so primitively blind that it reduces itself to numbers. The higher your population, the more you win. So, there is nothing like balancing, there is no equity in democracy. There is no moral conscience. Democracy is blind to ethnicity, it is blind to religion, it is blind to fairness, it is repugnant to natural justice,” he said.

