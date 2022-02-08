Former Emir of Kano and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi, has appealed to presidential and governorship aspirants across political parties in Nigeria to prepare for taking tougher decisions in the interest of the country due the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria.

Sanusi, who spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a reception marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, predicted that the country will face more difficult times in 2023.

The ex-CBN governor, who is the leader of the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, emphasised that the country is already living on extra time, stressing that events of the year 2023 will be even much deeper than what the citizens experienced in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be President, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiple of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

Sanusi also denied eyeing the presidency in 2023, saying he is contented with being the spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah.

Segun Sowunmi, who spoke on behalf of the family, had asked if Nigerians should be expecting a future president in Sanusi.

