By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

As politicians across Nigeria continue to scheme ahead of 2023 General Elections, a youth group launches what it calls “Bala Initiative with 10,000 youth foot-match from Lagos to Bauchi”, to prevail on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to aspire to become the President of Nigeria comes 2023.

The group called South West Youth Coalition in a statement says it resolved to trek to called on the governor to join the race for the presidency following the tremendous achievement of Governor Bala Mohammed as governor of Bauchi.

The group says the 10,000-youth match from Lagos to Bauchi was aimed at begging Nigerians from all the six geopolitical zones of the country to prevail on governor Mohammed to join the 2023 race.

The coalition says among other things, governor Mohamed has the potentials to address the defiant Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east in addition to infrastructural development, he will unleash across Nigeria.

“Over the years, since the election of governor Mohammed as the executive governor of Bauchi State, the people have continued to witness tremendous progress in all sectors, especially in areas of security.

“According to records, Bauchi State is one amongst the few northeast states which have remained secured against insurgencies, bandits’ attacks and other forms of development witchcraft, because the Governor has demonstrated astuteness, commitment and dogged abilities in supporting the growth and development in Bauchi State”, the statement read in part.

The convener of the group, Mr Oladimeji Lanre says the fight against insurgency and other forms of development, ineptitude needs an experienced “and tested and trusted northeast leader who has the capability to restore peace, good governance and public confidence.”

He said the south-west youth leaders have vowed to personally make their financial contributions to obtain a nomination form for governor Mohammed ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

The convener said his group is expanding its tentacles by reaching out to youths and other social groups in other regions of the country to woo support for Governor Mohammed.