No fewer than 68 political groups and community-based organisations across the country have declared interest to work for governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed to emerge president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

The senior special assistant to the Bauchi governor on mobilisation, Mohammed Haruna Barde announced this in a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi, yesterday.

Barde said the political groups and community-based organisations assured to work assiduously for the victory of the governor in any position he may contest in the next general elections.

According to him, as governor’s aide on mobilisation, he welcomed and appreciated the groups for declaring interest to join hands with the governor.

“So far, 68 political groups and community-based organisations have contacted me as the SSA on Mobilisation to the Governor to register their support to the governor in 2032 general elections.

“Also in my capacity, I have visited high profile politicians and I am happy to inform the general public that they have declared interest to assist and work with our governor,” he said.

The governor’s aide said the high profile personalities expressed satisfaction with the performance of Governor Bala Mohammed in the delivery of dividends of democracy in the last two years of his administration in Bauchi State.