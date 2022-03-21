Scheming for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and a former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday resolved to work together towards producing a consensus candidate ahead of the party primaries holding on May 28.

The three, who are presidential hopefuls on the platform of the party, disclosed this shortly after a two-hour closed-door meeting at Government House, Bauchi.

Tambuwal, Mohammed and Saraki, who are also from the three Northern geopolitical zones, North West, North East and North Central, respectively, said they would present their resolution on the consensus arrangement to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who picked the party’s presidential nomination forms last week.

PDP has been in a bind over where the party’s 2023 presidential ticket should be zoned to, following agitations by its Southern governors for the next president to emerge from the region.

Last week, after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) unveiled the timetable for the 2023 elections, the party set up a 37-member committee to revisit the contentious issue of zoning.

The new committee was set up after party leaders at the NEC meeting had a heated debate on the zoning matter. Sources at the meeting told LEADERSHIP that the committee was set up to douse tension and buy some time over the matter.

The party had also glossed over Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee report, which among other recommendations canvassed for jettisoning of zoning of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

However, addressing reporters yesterday after the Bauchi meeting, Saraki admitted that the decision to work towards a consensus was taxing but that it promises to be rewarding as they are putting Nigeria and PDP’s interests above their personal interests.

Saraki said the 2023 general elections should never been seen as a window for politicians in the country to consolidate their self-centred gains but get a firm grip on how to secure a brighter future for Nigerians.

“This is an initiative of the three of us after noticing what is happening in the country, the hardship and cost of living our people are going through and also looking ahead toward the 2023 general elections.

“It is very clear that PDP is the only viable option to rescue this country today, and, as such, as key stakeholders of this party, we sat down to discuss the best strategy going forward.

“We believe that three of us working together harmoniously and committedly with great energy, there is hope for this country. We appreciate that the three of us have shown aspirations to lead this country but we also came to realise that we are all capable and competent.

“We also resolve to come up with a way that will ensure a consensus arrangement will come from among us,” he said.

Meanwhile Atiku will on Wednesday officially declare his intention to run for the 2023 presidential election. He was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

The event, which is expected to have Atiku’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters in attendance, will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, his media team revealed in a statement.

The nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP were donated to Atiku by the North East Business Community, which urged him to run for president in the 2023 election.

Afegbua Insists On Southern Ticket

However, former Edo State commissioner of information, Kassim Afegbua, yesterday cautioned PDP against zoning its presidential ticket to the North in 2023.

In a statement, Afegbua also said for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the ticket should be ceded to the Southern part of the country, stressing that it will promote party cohesion, unity and oneness of purpose.

“It was in realisation this that the Southern axis allowed their Northern brothers to take a shot at the presidency alone and all alone in 2019. Now that it should be the turn of the South, you see the leadership of the party talking with its tongue in cheek,” he said.