As the race for the presidency in the 2023 general election hits up, one of those clamouring for Igbo presidency, Dr Sam Amadi, has drummed support for former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, saying he (Anyim) offers South-East the best chance for the number one seat.

Dr Amadi, a former executive chairman/CEO, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said that Senator Anyim is South-East best shot for the presidency.

“Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is Southeast’s best shot at the presidency but, he might not get the position because, we are not serious about Igbo presidency.

“Though, I like Peter Obi, he may be one of the best materials to be a good president in Nigeria today but, not a great candidate in terms of available political space and dynamics today. The elite consensus around Nigeria will not favour him.

“Anyim is our best chance because he has the political stature and personality that Nigeria political dynamics can accommodate. He might not be the best, however, in the present political clime, he is South-East best chance,” Amadi said.

He further stated that if the Igbos were serious about the Presidency in 2023, “we need to embrace Anyim and forget some of these day-dreaming about our fanciful candidates.”

