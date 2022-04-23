A former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was never a party to the Northern Consensus arrangement led by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd)

The Technical Committee for the Actualisation of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in 2023 in a statement by its chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said the former VP did not subject himself to any purported consensus process and thus not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the reportl

“As an avowed nationalist, Waziri Atiku Abubakar strongly believes that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today. He strongly believes that any “consensus” arrangement premised on any regional, zonal, ethno-religious, and/or sectional gang-up will further deepen and widen this divide, and worsen thewounds that urgently need to be healed.

“Consequently, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria. This is his unwavering and resolute pledge and commitment,” he said.

The Committe which said it has been inundated with several calls and text messages on the purported consensus, urged Atiku’s supporters and other critical stakeholders to continue with consultations and town hall meetings with delegates across the country ahead of the party primaries.

“We urge them neither to be deterred nor distracted in our collective mission to rescue our nation,” he said.

It would be recalled that a former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi (Magajin Rafin Zazzau) on Friday released the report of the IBB Consensus efforts involving only four presidential aspirants of Northern extraction within the PDP.

The aspirants who presented themselves for the said exercise were Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwwal, his colleague from Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and a former Bank chief, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

LEADERSHIP reports that Saraki and Mohammed were ranked top on the list released by Prof. Abdullahi as possible consensus candidate of the North in the 2023 elections.