Against the backdrop of the clamour for zoning, religion and other mundane considerations ahead of 2023 general elections, MUYIWA OYINLOLA writes that there is also growing support for competence in in the selection of Nigeria’s next president

Whereas the 2023 general elections are about two years away, politicians and their political parties are not leaving any stone unturned to swing the pendulum in their favour.

Among all the political offices in the country, the presidency attracts more attention as the occupant has enormous power in resource allocation, appointment and distribution of infrastructure.

As the next political dispensation beckons, pundits are postulating the parameters the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties would use in picking their presidential candidates. Such considerations are usually hinged on zoning and religious sentiments.

Although the ruling APC is yet to speak on where its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll would come from or the criteria that would be considered for his emergence, the opposition PDP has urged the party’s leadership to allow interested members vie for the office, irrespective of their geo-political zones.

In fact, some analysts believe the APC might be looking towards the southern part of the country to pick its next presidential candidate, even as such protagonists say the party’s recent romance with former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is from the southern part of the country is a ploy to use him for selfish interests.

However, APC interim committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, in an interview with BBC Hausa service, debunked the claim, saying, “Those peddling such information are afraid. But for now, there is nothing in the APC which has anything to do with aspiration for 2023.

“Even if someone wants to base assumption on our recent visit to him (Jonathan) during his birthday, we were there because of his capacity as a former president of Nigeria.

“Again, even if there is nothing, when we are talking of peaceful coexistence, we must give credit to former President Jonathan on the issue of peace. How he accepted defeat in 2015 and resigned to fate. That has qualified him to be a statesman and he is now among our fathers,” Buni said.

In the same vein, Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC has said he did so because the PDP was not planning to pick its 2023 presidential candidate from the Southeast zone, which is yet to produce the country’s president since 1999.

He described the party’s action as insensitive and insincere, arguing that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the region should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency because other regions have done so.

“It is absurd that since 1999 going to 2023, the Southeast will never be considered to run for the presidency under the PDP. And this is my position and will continue to be my position. It has nothing to do with me or my ambition.

“I want to clear the air that I never sought PDP presidential ticket and I will not. So, whoever said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous,” he said.

Works minister, Babtunde Fashola, said at the inception of the party seven years ago that there was an agreement that power should rotate between both regions and demanded that it should be respected.

The former Lagos State governor warned that it would be dangerous to abandon the agreement, stressing that, “The truth is that what makes an agreement spectacular is the honour in which it is made, not whether it is written.

“If it was written there would be no court cases of breach of contract because it is a document that is written and signed that goes to court. But the private agreement you make with your brother and sister should not be breached, it must be honoured,” he said.

The PDP said it had not yet decided on the zone that would produce its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who led the PDP’s Committee on the Review of the 2019 general elections, had rattled some sections of the country by recommending that the party should throw open the contest for its 2023 presidential ticket.

He said, “We think that every Nigerian from any part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

But the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party had not adopted any of the recommendations of the Bala Mohammed-led committee, including that of zoning its presidential ticket.

He said, “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that the PDP is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by the Bala Mohammed‘s Committee on the Review of the 2019 elections.

“As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision had been taken by the PDP on the zoning of the presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. Members and supporters are enjoined to note that the party is yet to take any decision on the proposals presented by the committee,” he said.

The committee recommended throwing open the presidential ticket, however, noted that it was not looking for a tribal or regional leader but a nationalist who would unify the country.

The secretary of the panel, who is also the PDP deputy national secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, said the panel in reaching its decision took cognisance of the crisis facing Nigeria, “and what is needed now is a detribalised Nigerian, not a regional leader. We need a unifier similar to what happened in 1999 when Olusegun Obasanjo emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

It will be recalled that in July last year, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, hammered on merit as against ethnicity and religious considerations in choosing the next president of Nigeria.

In an interview with journalists, Daura had said, This turn-by-turn, it was done once, it was done twice, and it was done thrice…It is better for this country to be one…It should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere.”

Also siding Daura’s position, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who is allegedly eyeing the nation’s number one political office, also canvassed the abandonment of the zoning arrangements for political offices.

According to him, the zoning process among political parties would not solve the economic problems facing the country and therefore “everyone should be given an equal opportunity” to run for the office, and not based on ethnicity.

In the same vein, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in October last year noted that the nation’s desire and pursuit of economic growth and sustainable development are best achieved through the adoption of merit as a national value.

The vice president made the remarks in a keynote address he delivered at the Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) webinar series themed: “A National Conversation on Rebuilding our National Values System.”

“Meritocracy is crucial in an economically viable value system because it rewards talent and enterprise. And it is talent and enterprise that would drive sustainable growth,” Osinbajo stated.

Stressing the importance of merit to sustainable growth, the vice president said, “Economic growth rests upon the substructure of values. The basis of the entire credit system as we know it, is trust. Indeed, the word credit is derived from the Latin word ‘credere’ – to believe or to trust. For a credit facility to be extended to a person, trust is placed in the borrower and his or her willingness and ability to repay.

However, as the nation hinges towards the next political dispensation, the preponderance of opinion of pundits is the need to shun mundane and primordial sentiments and allow merit, competence, capacity and capability should be the basis for choosing the country’s next president.