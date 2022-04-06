The civil society organisations (CSOs) Coordinating Centre has raised the alarm over plans by some desperate politicians to continue to sponsor some CSOs to embark on ceaseless campaigns of calumny against their perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It said part of the strategy was to enlist some unsuspecting sections of the media into plot to continue to blackmail and ridicule their opponents by whipping some sentiments against them.

The centre’s Director, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mohammed noted that one of such perceived opponents who have been marked by desperate politicians with the aim of pulling him down in the media is the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

He said the recent calls by some self-seeking CSOs on Emefiele to resign because of the pressure being mounted on him to contest the 2023 presidential election was not and can never be the position of the CSOs community.

Rather, he said the CSOs Coordinating Centre has uncovered the plot to pull down Emefiele, adding that $1million has been allegedly set aside for the nefarious project.

The statement reads, “The CSOs Coordinating Centre hereby rejects the sponsored and biased call on Dr Emefiele to resign over public pressure being mounted on him to run in 2023.

“We believe that the call for his resignation is not only illegal but evil especially since Emefiele has not even declared interest. Only individuals and groups who believe in his competence have been putting pressure on him to run.

“We, members of the CSOs Coordinating Centre, also expressed our confidence in Dr Emefiele’s leadership of the apex bank and positive achievements being recorded under his watch.

“The general public, especially those concerned, should note that we are aware that some CSOs have been heavily mobilised to the tune of $1m to embark on smear camapign funded by the desperate politicians against Emefiele.

“More specifically, we note the likes of the Convener, Adopt A Goal Initiative, Dare Ariyo-Atoye; Coordinator, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onwubiko; the National Coordinator, Advocate for People’s Rights and Justice, Giwa Victor, and others who have been granting interviews against the CBN gov.

“We hereby declare them hatchet men paid to smear Emefiele and expel them from activities of the CSOs Coordinating Center which is a apex platform for all CSOs involved in public advocacy and ban them from attending any event that the CCC is part of for one year until they apologise for the smear attacks.

“We hope they will retrace their steps and allow commonsense to prevail.”