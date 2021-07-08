President of Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA), Prof Hassan Salihu, has expressed worry over the demand for the nation’s presidency by the southern governors.

Salihu, in an interview with LEADERSHIP said, “While the frequency of their (southern governors’) meetings is welcome, one is a bit worried about the positions they have taken of late that would suggest that the party system has broken down completely.

“More unfortunate is that Abuja is being alienated from some parts of the nation due to poor interventions and communication. I think the presidency can still do something by avoiding outright taking of sides on matters that are emotional. Its blame game trade should stop.”

Meanwhile, the former chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Kwara State, Comrade AbdulMumini Onagun, said the demand by the southern governors for the presidency for their zone is in order.

Onagun said the agitation of the southern governors for their region to have a taste of the highest political office in the country is ” definitely a right and well deserved.”

“Since time immemorial, human beings have been known with one agitation or the other and it will continue to be so till eternity.

Hence the current agitation by the south to have a taste of the highest office in the land is definitely a right and well deserved,” he stated.

He, however, noted that the nation deserves very sound, dedicated and prosperous group of leaders and not self-centred ones who will be less concerned about the general development and welfare of the citizenry.

Onagun said anybody willing to rule at whatever level should be ready to have the diligence to serve by always considering the electorate first.

“Leadership generally entails endurance, tolerance, sacrifice and far and above all the fear of the Almighty God, our creator for each leader will one day give his or her account at the appointed time or period where trillion SANs will not be able to defend anybody,” he added.