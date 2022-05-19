As the race for the 2023 presidency reaches home stretch, aspirants are crisscrossing every length and breadth of Nigeria, dangling what they plan to do before party delegates and the electorate. In this report, GEORGE AGBA queries the sincerity behind some lofty promises being made by the contenders such as eradicating insecurity in a country both past and current administrations appear to have been overwhelmed.

In the pool of aspirants that have presented themselves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023 are eminently qualified politicians. However, delegates to the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do well to play down on primordial sentiments in choosing who to give the party’s ticket to. The thinking is that it will go a long way in determining the performance of the party in the next year’s general elections.

Throughout history, men of audacity and immense courage are sought after when societies are at a delicate juncture. Nigeria, today, without a doubt, is on a dainty route of its nationhood that requires a man of immense courage, dexterity and candour to wriggle the country out of.

In the ongoing jostle for the 2023 presidency, governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi, may be considered an underdog in view of the big names that have sprung up in the governing All Progressives Party (APC) as presidential aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the party’s leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), it is just like the legendary Nigerian music maestro, Bongos asked in his sound track for a TV programme: “Will he ever get there, will he ever make it; will he ever hear the sound of the Cock Crow At Dawn?

Not unmindful of his chances, the Ekiti governor is reeling out to the Nigerians what they want at this critical moment of Nigeria’s history, which is that it is important for them not to rely on assumptions but examine closely the track records of those vying for the office of president.

One of the burning issues of the moment is the security challenge, and the country needs a president who makes decisions and accepts the ultimate responsibility for those decisions. Hence, the electorates can’t afford to hand the country over to a novice or ill prepared leader at this time of emergency. But Governor Fayemi is telling delegates and the electorates that he epitomises the quality of a president who can end insecurity.

During his recent declaration to run for the office of the president, Fayemi lamented the inability of the government to embark on massive recruitment into the military and the police. He stated that if in 1967 Nigeria was able to recruit in an emergency manner to move its military strength to 250,000 from an army of 10,000 within a space of one year, it is also possible today.

Speaking like a military technocrat, Fayemi said the country’s retirees but not tired fighting men can be drafted back into the force to deal with the emergencies the country has on its hands. According to him, schools can be converted to training camps for fighting men during vacation, in case the existing military infrastructures are over stretched.

With his assurance that if elected president, he would be “leading the implementation of a holistic and integrated response to the multifaceted security crises confronting Nigeria”, most Nigerians are persuaded to think Fayemi should be given the nod to prove the agenda he is dangling.

There is a saying that the most remarkable kernel of a civilised society is that all men are equal before the law, and only the law regulates the affairs of state/men. Observers believe the climate around Nigeria’s adherence to the rule of law is foggy and needs a leader that will kick start the true application of the rule of law.

Impunity in any form is antithesis to democratic norms, hence, book makers believe the man Nigeria needs at the helm of affairs now is one who has established unblemished democratic track records of respect for the rule of law. Again, Fayemi has taken full advantage of this line of thought, and he is trying to prove he is not new to the civil society community. As a prominent member of the civil society world, given his past engagements, one slogan he has continued to re-echo is the right of every Nigerian to have access to fair justice, and this is not possible in an atmosphere beclouded by impunity.

From the track records of his pedigree, he believes that citizens’ rights will be better enhanced under him. There is no doubt that today, Nigeria’s justice system needs holistic review. And it will take a man, who understands the terrain to be able to pilot a rebirth of Nigeria’s justice system.

One of the ingredients of good leadership is courage to beat an unusual path. Throughout history, experience has proved that unusual leaders are not always popular from the beginning because they have to step on toes. Fayemi said he this pedigree to confront the antics of cabals in every sector of our polity which has retarded progress.

Also, the power sector is one of Nigeria’s greatest disappointments. South Africa with a population of 40 million has over 40,000 megawatt of electricity, while Nigeria of more than 200 million people is struggling with less than 10,000 megawatt, besides the chronic challenge of decayed power infrastructures. The challenges are enormous but Governor Fayemi said they are not insurmountable. According to him, it will require a courageous leader to cause a change in the power sector.

As Fayemi pointed out in a recent interview, the idea of a national grid is archaic and has failed to serve its purpose. He explained that the deterioration in electricity supply can be tackled by abandoning the national grid system in operation for mini, micro or regional arrangements that will deliver better electricity experience to the people of Nigeria.

No nation can be described as secure, if it can’t feed its population without depending on import. That is one area that has not been able to fully maximise its potentials. In the area of agriculture as means of job creation, Governor Fayemi believes it can be transformed into a powerhouse with the appropriate policies, innovation, and investment to feed a burgeoning population and provide decent jobs for the youth.

To address the concerns of food and nutrition insecurity, youth unemployment, and general economic growth and development, the APC presidential aspirant said the Nigerian government has to prioritise agricultural transformation as a policy priority. This takes a leader with boldness and courage to eliminate the interferences of middlemen, so that agriculture related subsidies can reach farmers. Fayemi is selling himself in this direction as having what it takes to restore Nigeria back to a nation that can feed itself and even export.

Political analysts are wondering whether Governor Fayemi can actually walk the talk if he becomes the next president of Nigeria. The thinking is that it will take a leader with the political will to do the right things when the occasion demands. Can he pull the strings? However, there are other pundits who are of the opinion that all things being equal, Fayemi is well experienced and has the pedigree for transformational leadership, which is what Nigeria needs at this delicate trajectory of its development.

Given that he is not new to coming from behind to cause an upset, close watchers the Ekiti governor might be one of the APC presidential aspirant to watch out for in the 2023 presidential race. He is one of the few governors to be defeated out of office and was able plot his comeback. Can he replicate the Ekiti miracle at the national stage? Analysts believe that though odds may be against Fayemi’s aspiration, his bid is a tall order but not impossible, especially in Nigeria’s brand of politics where everything seems to work on crooked line basis – primordial sentiments, instead of merit.

Political book makers are of the opinion that Fayemi is not a pushover, as his the agenda he is selling shows he appears to be well positioned to bring on board marginal creativity needed to reposition Nigeria. They argue that he has proved his mettle in every sphere he has ever found himself.