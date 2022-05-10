Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed how he would leave no stone unturned spare in the fight against insecurity, banditry, unemployment, poverty, inequality, threats of national disintegration and lawlessness if he is elected the next president of Nigeria.

Addressing members of the National Prosperity Movement from North East and North West at his campaign office in Abuja yesterday, Fayemi also noted that the 2923;general elections will be very much about the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

He assured that a detailed blueprint with corresponding timelines of implementation will be released to guide the speedy and accelerated retooling of key institutions of state, including the armed forces, the police service, and the civil service.

The presidential aspirant stated: “The renewal of the capacity, agility, and credibility of the key institutions of state must necessarily be accompanied with comprehensive policy initiatives designed to tackle the roots of the problems that have continued to wrack our country and test the hopes of the citizenry”.

Fayemi promises to generate wealth and employment, expand national social security, provide skills acquisition policies to enhance human development and revamp national educational system wholesale.

He said under him as president, women, the youth, and people living with disability will be empowered.

The NGF president also explained why there is so much interest in the APC presidential ticket, Fayemi who is among the over 25 APC aspirants who have paid N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms to pick the APC said the rush is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 poll.

He stated: “We are once again in the throes of another national electoral cycle at which Nigerians across the length and breadth of the nation will be called upon to designate their preferred choice for the leadership of our beloved country.

“As can be expected, our great party, the APC will be a key factor and actor in the elections. And that is as it should be given that we are the ruling party at the federal centre, and are responsible for governing 22 states in the federation. Easily, we are the most national of parties. We also remain the most sought-after political association in the land.

“It will not be an exaggeration, and I know most of you will agree as well, that given our present preponderance in the national political system, the forthcoming elections will be very much about us as a party as about anything else. Nigerians reposed considerable trust in us when they voted us into office in 2015 and renewed our national mandate in 2019.

“That trust also came with and continues to carry enormous responsibility that we have tried, even in the face of various odds, to discharge as faithfully as possible. As it is, all things considered, we are the party to beat in 2023.”