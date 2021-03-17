ADVERTISEMENT

By Chibuzo Ukaibe Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 review committee on Wednesday recommended that the North East and the South East should be given special consideration by the party ahead of it zoning of the presidential ticket in 2023.

The chairman of the PDP committee and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed stated this yesterday at the PDP national secretariat while presenting the report to the party national leadership.

Mohammed who noted that the party was replete with qualified members who can apsire to the position noted that these two regions should be accorded special consideration by the party ahead of 2023.

The committee also recommended that the party should push for restructruing the polity, for the military to be insulated from election and for the police to be made to be more impartial during elections.

Recall that the committee was assigned to review why the party lost and recommend solutions on how the party will return to power in 2023.

However the recommendations of the committee are subject to approval by the National Executive Committee.