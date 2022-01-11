A political support group ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’ said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has the support of even the opposition party to run for the presidency come 2023.

National coordinator of the group, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, stated this in a press statement on Tuesday.

Prof. Nwaokobia Jnr was reacting to a recent debate on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’.

He said Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, both profound speakers had their turns as the anchor grilled them on the politics of 2023 and the chances of presidential aspirants seeking to emerge as candidates of the two leading political parties.

He said: “The names listed on the PDP side were Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi, Sam Ohuabunwa, Goodluck Jonathan and Pius Anyim. And on the APC side were names like Bola Tinubu, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola. And Kingsley Moghalu, Akinwunmi Adesina, Jack Rich Tein, Oby Ezekwesili, and Tunde Bakare were those mentioned outside of the two major parties.

Prof. Nwaokobia Jnr said the guest from the PDP, Segun Sowunmi, was seen clearly in admitting that besides his boss, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) was perhaps the most prepared to take Nigeria to the next level.

“He admitted that GYB is broad minded (can carry along Nigerians of different tendencies), sagacious (creative and has the capacity to generate the ideas needed to make Nigeria work), youthful (has age and fitness), is competent, and can unite Nigerians. He practically craved and called on GYB to move over to the PDP to make real his ambition. It was an endorsement beyond Partisanship, and a testimony of the competency and the capacity of the phenomenon called GYB

“GYB is a pan Nigerian political and social vehicle, GYB is young, fit, active and vivacious, GYB has the ideas and is 21st century compliant, GYB is passionate about the Nigeria of our dreams, GYB is an apostle of human capital development, and GYB in so many ways have proven that the call to berth a new Nigeria is his unalterable commitment and destiny.

“Finally on the program in reference, the Guests and the Anchor of that didactic show on politics (Politics Today), were unanimous in the chances of the name that stole the show. It was Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) everywhere throughout the duration of the show. It was Atiku Abubakar a few times, it was Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola once or twice, and the name Bola Ahmed Tinubu BAT hardly featured in the 1hour long program because apparently his age, fitness, and perhaps ideas needed to weave a united and cosmopolitan Nigeria is suspect. Baba BAT is obviously old and tired, and should be asked by all men and women of goodwill to rest,” he claimed.