BY ACHOR ABIMAJE |

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the campaign posters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State have flooded the streets of Jos, the Plateau State capital and its environs.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that from British America junction to Ahmadu Bello way, Terminus Market and down town Tafawa Balewa Road to Polo field roundabout, the posters of the governor were pasted at strategic locations seeking the attention of members of the public.

Some of the posters are bearing the inscription: “Yahaya Bello for President for generational change 2023”

The posters are being sponsored by a group called Nigeria Youth Awareness Group 2023.